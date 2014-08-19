Watch the hilarious ALS Ice Bucket Challenge blooper reel

At this point, celebrities like Chris Pratt and Lady Gaga have made the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge look easy. But in case it wasn’t clear before the challenge, celebs are not always just like us.

For a number of ordinary citizens, there’s nothing simple about filling up a bucket (or a trashcan) with ice cold water and dumping it on themselves/someone else/from a balcony. In other words, America’s Funniest Home Videos needs to donate some money to ALS as a nice thank you for the number of quality bloopers this fundraising effort has provided.