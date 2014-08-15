Kermit and Pepe the King Prawn celebrate 35 years of Muppets magic

Thirty-five years ago, the Muppets made it big in Hollywood with their first film, The Muppet Movie, which told the tale of how Kermit and the gang first came together. The film was a hit, an instant classic, and fans have followed them faithfully in seven sequels, adventures that have taken the Muppets to London, the Big Apple, the 19th-century, the high seas, and even space. This week, their latest film, Muppets Most Wanted arrived on Blu-ray and DVD. In the comedy, which co-stars Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey, and Ty Burrell, among others, Kermit is mistaken for a master criminal named Constantine and thrown into a Russian gulag while the real crook uses the Muppets’ European tour to go on a crime spree.

Entertainment Weekly sat down with Kermit and Pepe the King Prawn to discuss the Muppets’ cinematic legacy of laughter, beginning on that swamp log and stretching into the future—for a possible Muppets horror movie.

[Note: I misspoke in the video when I said to Kermit that he and Miss Piggy married at the end of The Great Muppet Caper. Their wedding was the climactic event of The Muppets Take Manhattan.]