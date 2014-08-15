Conan O'Brien does the ALS ice bucket challenge

Last night, Conan O’Brien followed in Jimmy Fallon’s footsteps and took part in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, which was designed to spread the word about ALS. Those who perform the challenge can then challenge someone else. If the person challenged doesn’t complete it in 24 hours, they have to donate $100 to ALS.

Only someone didn’t fully explain that to O’Brien. After trying to fake his way through the challenge to earn $100 bucks, O’Brien was in for a rude awakening when he realized that not only was he was supposed to donate the money, but a real bucket of ice water was waiting for him. After the traumatic experience, a very cold O’Brien passed the challenge on to Jimmy Carter, Pelé, and Haley Joel Osment. So I guess we’ll see how that goes.