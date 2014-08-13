Who's the biggest Emmy snub? EWwy voting is incredibly tight

Polls for EW.com’s 7th Annual EWwys, our reader-voted awards for the shows and performers left out of this year’s Emmys race, remain open through noon ET on Friday, Aug. 15. Every vote counts—really. At this second, just nine votes separate first from second in the Best Variety Series category. Equally impressive, less than a thousand votes separate first from sixth. Which nominee (listed alphabetically) deserves the coveted golden ewe statuette: @midnight, Drunk History, Inside Amy Schumer, Key & Peele, Portlandia, or Watch What Happens Live? Hit the comedy categories and tell us.

The closest race on the drama side, at this moment? Best Supporting Actor. Those nominees, again in alphabetical order: Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Jordan Gavaris (Orphan Black), Sam Jaeger (Parenthood), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead), Peter Sarsgaard (The Killing), and John Slattery (Mad Men). Head here for the drama categories.

EWwy winners will be announced live Aug. 18 on EW Radio (SiriusXM 105), starting at 10 a.m. ET.