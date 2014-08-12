Taylor Lautner shows comedic side as Andy Samberg's son in 'Cuckoo'

type TV Show Current Status In Season

In the first season of BBC Three’s Cuckoo, a normal family was turned upside down when their daughter came home from a summer abroad having married an unusual man named Cuckoo (played by Andy Samberg). But with season two of the series kicking off with Cuckoo’s death, there was a hippie-sized hole left in the show’s lineup. Luckily, Taylor Lautner was there to fill it.

In the first episode of the second season, which premiered last Thursday, Lautner came on board as Dale Jr., a very hairy young man who left behind his ashram in India to look for his biological father. Twist: His father was Cuckoo, which meant Dale Jr. now found himself among his father’s widow and her family.

But that isn’t the only twist in the episode. Rather, Lautner’s comedic debut quickly became the most talked-about element of the show, both shocking and impressing viewers who perhaps only knew him from his work on the Twilight films. And let’s just say that Dale is a far cry from Jacob Black. Below, watch a clip from Lautner’s debut.

Cuckoo‘s second episode airs on Thursday, Aug. 14 at 10 p.m. (U.K. time) on BBC Three.