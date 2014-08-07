Familiar faces arrive in The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel trailer

By C. Molly Smith
August 07, 2014 at 12:00 PM EDT

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

type
  • Movie
Genre
Where to watch

The first trailer for The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is out, and it’s ready to charm.

The film is directed by John Madden and written by Ol Parker, who both worked on 2011’s The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, a surprise hit. This marks the first sequel ever for Fox Searchlight.

The followup has Sonny (Dev Patel) and Muriel (Maggie Smith) as co-managers of the hotel. It will see the return of familiar faces—Judi Dench, Bill Nighy, Celia Imrie, Ronald Pickup, Penelope Wilton, Diana Hardcastle, Tena Desae, and Lillete Dubey—and the arrival of new ones, too, including Richard Gere, David Strathairn, and Tamsin Greig.

In the trailer, Sonny and Muriel discuss the hotel’s condition, and there’s a, err, warm welcome for one of its new arrivals, Guy (Gere). The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel hits theaters March 6, 2015.

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

2015 sequel
type
  • Movie
Genre
mpaa
  • PG
release date
  • 03/06/15
runtime
  • 123 minutes
director
Performers
Complete Coverage
Where to watch
Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com