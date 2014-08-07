The 'Outlander' stars you're swooning over reveal their first crushes

Outlander (Music)
Do the stars of the epic new time-travel romance Outlander, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, have good chemistry? We gave them an EW Pop Culture Personality Test to find out.
Watch the video and read a transcript below. Outlander officially premieres Saturday, Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Starz.
ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Who was your first celeb crush?
CAITRIONA BALFE: I have a weird one.
SAM HEUGHAN: Oh yeah?
BALFE: John Goodman. I don’t know why. Roseanne.
HEUGHAN: I loved her.
BALFE: It’s funny.
HEUGHAN: I know it’s a common answer, but Jessica Rabbit. I know she’s animation, but, oh my god.
BALFE: Sam.
HEUGHAN: Yeah.
BALFE: Real people, cartoons.
HEUGHAN: Stuff on the telly isn’t real? [Both laugh]
What’s your go-to karaoke song?
BALFE: One of my first times was when I did “Denis” [by Blondie], and I killed it. And there was, like, proper singer people there.
HEUGHAN: Were you drunk?
BALFE: Very.
HEUGHAN: Yeah. I avoid karaoke like the plague, but I did have one song: “When You Say Nothing At All” by Ronan Keating. [Sings chorus]
BALFE: Wow.
What movie do you always quote?
BALFE: One the last couple of days.
HEUGHAN: “I’m walkin’ here. Hey! Hey!”
BALFE: Midnight Cowboy.
HEUGHAN: The worse the accent, the better.
BALFE: [Wipes tears from her eyes from laughing] Oh my god. “Hey, I’m walkin’ here!”
HEUGHAN: “Hey, I’m walkin’ here!”
What TV show weren’t you supposed to watch when you were younger?
BALFE: The Word. [There was a segment called “The Hopefuls” like], what will you do to be on TV?
HEUGHAN: What would you do to be on TV?
BALFE: Sit next to a ginger. [Laughs]
HEUGHAN: Always the ginger.
The segment Balfe remembered:
Heughan’s answer: Gladiators, because he wasn’t supposed to watch commercials. But he loved it.
Bonus question: What is your prized pop culture possession?
BALFE: I hope I don’t get her in trouble, but Karen Bailey [senior VP of original programming at Starz] sent me a pink bow tie that was from Party Down. That’s pretty cool. If things don’t go well, I’ll probably end up catering some parties, so I can wear that then.
HEUGHAN: I’m a big Formula One fan, and I have a hat signed by Michael Schumacher.
