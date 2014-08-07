The 'Outlander' stars you're swooning over reveal their first crushes

type Music Current Status In Season

Do the stars of the epic new time-travel romance Outlander, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, have good chemistry? We gave them an EW Pop Culture Personality Test to find out.

Watch the video and read a transcript below. Outlander officially premieres Saturday, Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Starz.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Who was your first celeb crush?

CAITRIONA BALFE: I have a weird one.

SAM HEUGHAN: Oh yeah?

BALFE: John Goodman. I don’t know why. Roseanne.

HEUGHAN: I loved her.

BALFE: It’s funny.

HEUGHAN: I know it’s a common answer, but Jessica Rabbit. I know she’s animation, but, oh my god.

BALFE: Sam.

HEUGHAN: Yeah.

BALFE: Real people, cartoons.

HEUGHAN: Stuff on the telly isn’t real? [Both laugh]

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

BALFE: One of my first times was when I did “Denis” [by Blondie], and I killed it. And there was, like, proper singer people there.

HEUGHAN: Were you drunk?

BALFE: Very.

HEUGHAN: Yeah. I avoid karaoke like the plague, but I did have one song: “When You Say Nothing At All” by Ronan Keating. [Sings chorus]

BALFE: Wow.

What movie do you always quote?

BALFE: One the last couple of days.

HEUGHAN: “I’m walkin’ here. Hey! Hey!”

BALFE: Midnight Cowboy.

HEUGHAN: The worse the accent, the better.

BALFE: [Wipes tears from her eyes from laughing] Oh my god. “Hey, I’m walkin’ here!”

HEUGHAN: “Hey, I’m walkin’ here!”

What TV show weren’t you supposed to watch when you were younger?

BALFE: The Word. [There was a segment called “The Hopefuls” like], what will you do to be on TV?

HEUGHAN: What would you do to be on TV?

BALFE: Sit next to a ginger. [Laughs]

HEUGHAN: Always the ginger.

The segment Balfe remembered:

Heughan’s answer: Gladiators, because he wasn’t supposed to watch commercials. But he loved it.

Bonus question: What is your prized pop culture possession?

BALFE: I hope I don’t get her in trouble, but Karen Bailey [senior VP of original programming at Starz] sent me a pink bow tie that was from Party Down. That’s pretty cool. If things don’t go well, I’ll probably end up catering some parties, so I can wear that then.

HEUGHAN: I’m a big Formula One fan, and I have a hat signed by Michael Schumacher.

