'Hunger Games,' 'Raising Hope' actors join HBO's 'Westworld'

type TV Show genre Sci-fi run date 09/25/16 performer Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Anthony Hopkins Producer Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, J.J. Abrams broadcaster HBO seasons 2 Current Status In Season

HBO’s Westworld is filling out its cast. The sci-fi drama series from producers J.J. Abrams and Jerry Weintraub has enlisted actors from The Hunger Games saga, Fox’s Raising Hope, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, among others.

The six new hires join previously cast stars Anthony Hopkins and Evan Rachel Wood. The pilot is based on Michael Crichton’s 1973 film set in a futuristic theme park where androids fulfill dark human desires. Below are the actors and their official role descriptions from producer Warner Bros., which provide more description about the show than what’s been released previously. One of the parts, filled by Rodrigo Santoro, seems to be HBO’s version of Yul Brynner‘s iconic killer cowboy character from the original film.

— Jeffrey Wright (HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, The Hunger Games franchise and the James Bond films Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace) as Bernard Lowe: “The brilliant and quixotic head of the park’s Programming Division, Bernard’s keen observation of human nature provides him with boundless inspiration for his life’s work—creating artificial people.”

— Rodrigo Santoro (Focus, The 33) as Harlan Bell: “Terrifying and brutal, with a dark sense of humor, Harlan is Westworld’s perennial “Most Wanted” bandit. He subscribes to the theory that the West is a wild place, and the only way to survive is to embrace the role of predator.”

— Shannon Woodward (Raising Hope) as Elsie King: “A sardonic rising star in the Programming division, Elsie is charged with diagnosing the odd quirks of behaviors in the park’s hosts.”

— Ingrid Bolsø Berdal (Hercules, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters) as Armistice: “A savage fighter and brutal bandit, her ruthlessness with her victims is surpassed only by her abiding loyalty to her fellow outlaws.”

— Angela Sarafyan (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2) as Clementine Pennyfeather: “One of Westworld’s most popular attractions, every aspect of Clementine is perfectly beguiling, by design.”

— Simon Quarterman (The Devil Inside) as Lee Sizemore: “The narrative director of Westworld, his inspired storylines consistently delight or terrify the guests—and his artistic temperament consistently grates on his colleagues.”