Watch Uzo Aduba teach Conan O'Brien how to make 'crazy eyes'

Conan type TV Show network TBS genre Late Night

On Monday night, the cast of Orange Is the New Black went on its first-ever late-night appearance as a group when stars Kate Mulgrew, Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Natasha Lyonne, Jason Biggs, Laverne Cox, and Lea DeLaria joined Conan O’Brien to talk about their hit Netflix show.

Perhaps the highlight of their appearance was Aduba revealing the secret to Crazy Eyes’ signature facial expression. But when she tried to talk O’Brien through the process of making his eyes pop like Aduba’s do on the show, he looked less crazy and more creepy and confused.

Bonus highlight: Kate Mulgrew getting back at O’Brien for that one time, 15 years ago, when she said he almost destroyed her career by making her do an Irish jig on live television. Her revenge? Making O’Brien return the favor.