Singles: August 8, 2014

Sam Smith, ”I’m Not The Only One”

Smith’s terrific new single has lyrics that read like a lovelorn meltdown: ”You’ve made me realize my deepest fears/By lying and tearing us up.” But the rousing music tells another story, one about a guy who dragged his bruised-up heart to an old piano, plucked out a bluesy Bonnie Raitt riff, and found something that could make him smile again. A —Adam Markovitz

Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa, and Ty Dolla $ign, ”Shell Shocked”

The lead song off the forthcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot soundtrack will not net Juicy J his second Oscar. His lazy lyrics are cornier than Jonathan Davis in Iowa (”All this green in my pockets/You can call it turtle power”), and the sluggish, jumbled production will make an already nostalgia-prone audience wistful for the kinetic majesty of Vanilla Ice’s ”Ninja Rap.” D —Kyle Anderson