Unruly Places: Lost Spaces, Secret Cities, and Other Inscrutable Geographies

author Alastair Bonnett publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt genre Nonfiction

Political unrest keeps borders and maps fluid, but as British academic Bonnett points out, landmasses change just as often as ideologies do; seas swallow and regurgitate islands, entire cities are abandoned. Unruly overflows with amazing examples of the world’s hidden places, but the most fascinating narratives — like the one about the ancient tunnel system that still lurks beneath Turkey — get short shrift. B