Unruly Places: Lost Spaces, Secret Cities, and Other Inscrutable Geographies
- type
- Book
- Current Status
- In Season
- author
- Alastair Bonnett
- publisher
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- genre
- Nonfiction
We gave it a B
Political unrest keeps borders and maps fluid, but as British academic Bonnett points out, landmasses change just as often as ideologies do; seas swallow and regurgitate islands, entire cities are abandoned. Unruly overflows with amazing examples of the world’s hidden places, but the most fascinating narratives — like the one about the ancient tunnel system that still lurks beneath Turkey — get short shrift. B
