Unruly Places: Lost Spaces, Secret Cities, and Other Inscrutable Geographies

Kyle Anderson
July 19, 2014 at 04:00 AM EDT

type
Book
Current Status
In Season
author
Alastair Bonnett
publisher
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
genre
Nonfiction
We gave it a B

Political unrest keeps borders and maps fluid, but as British academic Bonnett points out, landmasses change just as often as ideologies do; seas swallow and regurgitate islands, entire cities are abandoned. Unruly overflows with amazing examples of the world’s hidden places, but the most fascinating narratives — like the one about the ancient tunnel system that still lurks beneath Turkey — get short shrift. B

