Chinese farmers have started building giant 'Transformers' models

Michael Bay’s Transformers: Age of Extinction recently set a box-office record in China, and now it’s starting to make a cultural impact there as well.

China Daily reports that a group of farmers in Xiaoye, a village in the nation’s eastern Shandong province, have started welding gigantic models of the robots from the film. The robots cost up to $16,000 and are being bought by property developers to put everywhere from housing developments to malls.

China’s market for Transformers sculptures is a little like China’s market for Transfomers movies—very big. The team has already sold more than 100 of their pieces, and are hard at work on more. The pieces, made from car parts and other scrap materials, are also big on social media. One 16-foot-tall model stands outside of the Dreamport Mall in suburban Beijing, and people often take photos with their friends in front of it.

Don’t expect Transformers models to become big in American malls, however. The film was panned by American critics and experienced a steep drop off in the U.S. after its first weekend. Most of the Michael Bay film’s profits are coming from overseas—which isn’t too bad of a proposition, considering that there are now statues inspired by Michael Bay films overseas.