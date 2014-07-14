Video: EULA goes retro for dance-punky 'Orderly'

The art-punk band EULA got its start in New Haven, Connecticut, a few years ago as a home recording project for frontwoman Alyse Lamb. A handful of records, several tours, and one move to Brooklyn later, the group has solidified a sharp-edged, frenetic sound that ties together postpunk, No Wave, and Riot Grrrl revivalism, producing something that could work equally well as the soundtrack for a riot or a dance party.

Last month, they released a new single recorded with Martin Bisi, who manned the boards for seminal albums by alt-rock icons like Sonic Youth and the Swans. Now the track, “Orderly,” is getting its own video that mashes up images of Lamb and some old-timey dancing ladies to kaleidoscopically psychedelic effect.