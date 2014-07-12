Box office update: 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' climbs to top

You maniacs! You made Dawn of the Planet of the Apes the most popular movie in America! Ah, damn you! Goddamn you all to hell!

Actually, director Matt Reeves’ apocalyptic sequel — which banked an estimated $27.7 million on opening day — is one of the season’s most deserved chart-toppers, at least according to its A- Cinema Score and slew of positive reviews. EW’s Chris Nashawaty, for example, hailed Andy Serkis’ performance as Caesar as “his most soulful motion-capture creation yet” and claimed Reeves’ film “easily tops” its predecessor, 2011’s James Franco-starring Rise of the Planet of the Apes. That film grossed $54.8m over its own opening weekend — check back tomorrow for a clearer idea as to whether Dawn… will top that.

After the monkeys come the machines — and the Melissa McCarthy. Michael Bay’s Transformers: Age of Extinction took in $4.83 million on Friday while the McCarthy-starring Tammy earned $4.04 million. Another comedy, 22 Jump Street, came fourth with $2.05 million while Earth to Echo was fifth with $1.76 million closely followed by How to Train Your Dragon 2 ($1.75 million).

Here’s the top five:

1. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes– $27.7 million Friday ($27.7 million domestic)

2. Transformers: Age of Extinction – $4.83 million Friday ($197.36 million domestic total)

3. Tammy– $4.04 million Friday ($48.48 million domestic total)

4. 22 Jump Street– $2.05 million Friday ($167.31 million domestic total)