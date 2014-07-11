Linklater: A Career in Innovation

Dazed and Confused, 1993

With his free-flowing tale of Texas teens on the last day of school in 1976, Linklater captures the laid-back vibe of the Me Decade with uncanny accuracy. Also: He cast Matthew McConaughey in his first big-screen role. All right, all right, all right.

Before Sunrise, 1995

How does love evolve? Before Sunrise and its sequels, Before Sunset and Before Midnight, explore this question in a wholly original way, returning every nine years to the complicated relationship of Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Celine (Julie Delpy).

Waking Life, 2001

Linklater used rotoscoping (i.e., animators drew over live-action footage) for his dreamlike meditation on the meaning of life. Beautiful and confounding, it includes a sequence with Hawke and Delpy’s Jesse and Celine.