Harry Potter actor David Legeno found dead in Death Valley

British actor David Legeno, who appeared as werewolf Fenrir Greyback in the Harry Potter films, was found dead on Sunday, California police said today.

Hikers found Legeno's body in Death Valley, California, and a helicopter was used to transport him from the area. It appears that Legeno died of heat-related issues, but the Inyo County Coroner will determine the cause of death, the Inyo County Sheriff's office said in a statement.