DC Comics gives Batgirl a hip new costume and a Brooklyn-esque life

Batgirl, meet Girls.

On Thursday, DC Comics announced that a new creative team will be taking over Batgirl this October with a story that has protagonist Barbara Gordon losing everything in a fire and starting over from scratch. The new creative team consists of co-writers Brenden Fletcher and Cameron Stewart, along with artist Babs Tarr.

The team broke the news over at MTV, dishing on what readers can expect from their run: after losing it all, Barbara Gordon moves to Burnside, Gotham’s hip, Brooklyn-esque neighborhood, for grad school and good times.

“That’s where we kick off our run,” Fletcher told MTV. “Introducing this part of the city known for expensive coffee, fixie bikes, vintage shops and breakout bands.”

Readers will also be introduced to Batgirl’s new look—which comes courtesy of Babs Tarr, who’s breaking into the scene in a big way. Gone is Batgirl’s tight spandex, replaced with a functional leather jacket and track pants. It’s smart and chic, striking yet practical—a really good look in a medium that often puts women in outfits that look more appropriate for pinups than crime-fighters.

Taken in tandem with two other Bat-related releases, this fall is shaping up to be a good time for unique Batman comics geared toward a variety of audiences. The new creative team will begin their run with October 8th’s Batgirl #35.

Current fan-favorite Batgirl writer Gail Simone will be moving on to a new, as yet unannounced DC project. With San Diego Comic-Con two weeks away, more news is bound to come soon.