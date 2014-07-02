Everything I Never Told You: EW review

When Lydia Lee, the favored daughter in a mixed-race family in '70s Ohio, turns up dead, the Lees' delicate ecosystem is destroyed. Her parents' marriage unravels, her brother is consumed by vengeance, and her sister — always an afterthought — hovers nervously, knowing more than anyone realizes. Author Celeste Ng skillfully gathers each thread of the tragedy, uncovering secrets and revealing poignant answers. A-