Everything I Never Told You: EW review

By Sara Vilkomerson July 02, 2014 at 04:00 AM EDT
'Everything I Never Told You,' by Celeste Ng

Everything I Never Told You

A-
type
  • Book
genre

When Lydia Lee, the favored daughter in a mixed-race family in '70s Ohio, turns up dead, the Lees' delicate ecosystem is destroyed. Her parents' marriage unravels, her brother is consumed by vengeance, and her sister — always an afterthought — hovers nervously, knowing more than anyone realizes. Author Celeste Ng skillfully gathers each thread of the tragedy, uncovering secrets and revealing poignant answers. A-

