Meshach Taylor remembered with the best of Anthony

Designing Women type TV Show network CBS genre Comedy

Meshach Taylor, who earned an Emmy nomination for playing Anthony Bouvier, the falsely-accused ex-con delivery man-turned-partner at the Atlanta-based Sugarbaker interior design firm on Designing Women, has died at the age of 67.

Reruns of Designing Women currently air on Logo (there’s a marathon today, June 29, through 3 p.m. ET). Below are just a few of our favorite Anthony moments.

Anthony and Suzanne get stranded together, and it’s the beginning of a beautiful friendship (start at 13:00):

Anthony and Suzanne perform as Mickey & Sylvia at a talent show:

Anthony graduates, after Suzanne shoots him thinking he’s a burglar:

Julia helps Anthony realize Vanessa is reeling him in:

Anthony admits he’s seen Suzanne’s “workout” many times:

What’s your favorite Anthony moment?