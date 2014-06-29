Meshach Taylor remembered with the best of Anthony

Meshach Taylor, who earned an Emmy nomination for playing Anthony Bouvier, the falsely-accused ex-con delivery man-turned-partner at the Atlanta-based Sugarbaker interior design firm on Designing Women, has died at the age of 67.

Reruns of Designing Women currently air on Logo (there’s a marathon today, June 29, through 3 p.m. ET). Below are just a few of our favorite Anthony moments.

Anthony and Suzanne get stranded together, and it’s the beginning of a beautiful friendship (start at 13:00):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RRf5XzHBFVw

Anthony and Suzanne perform as Mickey & Sylvia at a talent show:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QzmYwfduVxM

Anthony graduates, after Suzanne shoots him thinking he’s a burglar:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCGkmDcFVFI

Julia helps Anthony realize Vanessa is reeling him in:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_pkaT33vnK4

Anthony admits he’s seen Suzanne’s “workout” many times:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dngaNLpkrZY

What’s your favorite Anthony moment?

