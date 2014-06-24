Peyton Manning, Michael Sam, Mikaela Shiffrin, and others are up for ESPY Awards

When ESPN announced the nominees for its 2014 ESPY awards today, up-and-coming athletes as well as seasoned professionals received some good news: St. Louis Rams draft pick Michael Sam will get the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, while Peyton Manning is nominated both for Best Male Athlete and Best NFL Player.

Best Male Athlete nominees include Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers, Kevin Durant of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos, and boxer Floyd Mayweather. Best Female Athlete nominees include Maya Moore of the Minnesota Lynx, UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin, and Breanna Stewart of the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team. All of the Best Athlete nominees were nominated in other categories, most for their specific sport; Stewart for Best Female College Athlete and Shiffrin for Best U.S. Olympic Athlete were the exceptions.

Additionally, game five of the recent New York Rangers-Los Angeles Kings Stanley Cup Finals is up for best game of the year, as well as Alabama vs. Auburn in the Iron Bowl and the Kansas City Chiefs-Indianapolis Colts matchup in the AFC Wild Card Playoff.