Critics' Choice TV Awards: The winners list

At the Critics’ Choice Television Awards on Thursday, Allison Janney nabbed two prizes — but she had to share one.

The veteran actress won for Best Guest Performer in a Drama Series for her work on Showtime’s Masters of Sex, and she split Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series with Kate Mulgrew (Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black) for her work in CBS’ Mom. Other big winners included FX’s Fargo, which won for Best Mini-Series, Best Actor in a Movie or Mini-Series (Billy Bob Thornton), and Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or Mini-Series (newcomer Allison Tolman), and HBO’s The Normal Heart, which took home Best Movie and Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or Mini-Series (Matt Bomer, above).

See the full list of winners below:

Best comedy series

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Broad City (Comedy Central)

Louie (FX)

WINNER: Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Veep (HBO)

Best actor in a comedy series

Louis CK, Louie (FX)

Chris Messina, The Mindy Project (FOX)

Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley (HBO)

WINNER: Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Adam Scott, Parks and Recreation (NBC)

Robin Williams, The Crazy Ones (CBS)

Best actress in a comedy series

Ilana Glazer, Broad City (Comedy Central)

WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

Wendi McLendon-Covey, The Goldbergs (ABC)

Amy Schumer, Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central)

Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation (NBC)

Emmy Rossum, Shameless (Showtime)

Best supporting actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX)

Keith David, Enlisted (FOX)

Tony Hale, Veep (HBO)

Albert Tsai, Trophy Wife (ABC)

Christopher Evan Welch, Silicon Valley (HBO)

Jeremy Allen White, Shameless (Showtime)

Best supporting actress in a comedy series

Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

WINNER (tie): Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

WINNER (tie): Kate Mulgrew, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Merritt Wever, Nurse Jackie (Showtime)

Best guest performer in a comedy series

WINNER: Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Sarah Baker, Louie (FX)

James Earl Jones, The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Mimi Kennedy, Mom (CBS)

Andrew Rannells, Girls (HBO)

Lauren Weedman, Looking (HBO)

Best drama series

The Americans (FX)

WINNER: Breaking Bad (AMC)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Good Wife (CBS)

Masters of Sex (Showtime)

True Detective (HBO)

Best actor in a drama series

Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad (AMC)

Hugh Dancy, Hannibal (NBC)

Freddie Highmore, Bates Motel (A&E)

WINNER: Matthew McConaughey, True Detective (HBO)

Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)

Michael Sheen, Masters of Sex (Showtime)

Best actress in a drama series

Lizzy Caplan, Masters of Sex (Showtime)

Vera Farmiga, Bates Motel (A&E)

Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife (CBS)

WINNER: Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black (BBC America)

Keri Russell, The Americans (FX)

Robin Wright, House of Cards (Netflix)

Best supporting actor in a drama series

Josh Charles, The Good Wife (CBS)

Walton Goggins, Justified (FX)

WINNER: Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad (AMC)

Peter Sarsgaard, The Killing (AMC)

Jon Voight, Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Jeffrey Wright, Boardwalk Empire (HBO)

Best supporting actress in a drama series

Christine Baranski, The Good Wife (CBS)

Anna Gunn, Breaking Bad (AMC)

Annet Mahendru, The Americans (FX)

Melissa McBride, The Walking Dead (AMC)

Maggie Siff, Sons of Anarchy (FX)

WINNER: Bellamy Young, Scandal (ABC)

Best guest performer in a drama series

Beau Bridges, Masters of Sex (Showtime)

Walton Goggins, Sons of Anarchy (FX)

WINNER: Allison Janney, Masters of Sex (Showtime)

Joe Morton, Scandal (ABC)

Carrie Preston, The Good Wife (CBS)

Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Best movie

An Adventure in Space and Time (BBC America)

Burton and Taylor (BBC America)

Killing Kennedy (National Geographic Channel)

WINNER: The Normal Heart (HBO)

Sherlock: His Last Vow (PBS)

The Trip to Bountiful (Lifetime)

Best mini-series

American Horror Story: Coven (FX)

Bonnie & Clyde (A&E/History/Lifetime)

Dancing on the Edge (Starz)

WINNER: Fargo (FX)

The Hollow Crown (PBS)

Luther (BBC America)

Best actor in a movie or mini-series

David Bradley, An Adventure in Space and Time (BBC America)

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: His Last Vow (PBS)

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dancing on the Edge (Starz)

Martin Freeman, Fargo (FX)

Mark Ruffalo, The Normal Heart (HBO)

WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton, Fargo (FX)

Best actress in a movie or mini-series

Helena Bonham Carter, Burton and Taylor (BBC America)

Minnie Driver, Return to Zero (Lifetime)

Whoopi Goldberg, A Day Late and a Dollar Short (Lifetime)

Holliday Grainger, Bonnie & Clyde (A&E/History/Lifetime)

WINNER: Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Coven (FX)

Cicely Tyson, The Trip to Bountiful (Lifetime)

Best supporting actor in a movie or mini-series

WINNER: Matt Bomer, The Normal Heart (HBO)

Warren Brown, Luther (BBC America)

Martin Freeman, Sherlock: His Last Vow (PBS)

Colin Hanks, Fargo (FX)

Joe Mantello, The Normal Heart (HBO)

Blair Underwood, The Trip to Bountiful (Lifetime)

Best supporting actress in a movie or mini-series

Amanda Abbington, Sherlock: His Last Vow (PBS)

Kathy Bates, American Horror Story: Coven (FX)

Ellen Burstyn, Flowers in the Attic (Lifetime)

Jessica Raine, An Adventure in Space and Time (BBC America)

Julia Roberts, The Normal Heart (HBO)

WINNER: Allison Tolman, Fargo (FX)

Best reality series

WINNER: Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey (FOX/National Geographic Channel)

Deadliest Catch (Discovery)

Duck Dynasty (A&E)

Mythbusters (Discovery)

Top Gear (BBC America)

Undercover Boss (CBS)

Best reality series — competition

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Project Runway (Lifetime)

WINNER: Shark Tank (ABC)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Best reality host

Tom Bergeron, Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

Carson Daly, The Voice (NBC)

Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance (FOX)

Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef (FOX)

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race (Logo)

WINNER: Neil deGrasse Tyson, Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey (FOX/National Geographic Channel)

Best talk show

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Time Telepictures)

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (Comedy Central)

The Colbert Report (Comedy Central)

Conan (TBS)

Best animated series

WINNER: Archer (FX)

Bob’s Burgers (FOX)

The Simpsons (FOX)

Family Guy (FOX)

Phineas and Ferb (Disney XD)

Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)