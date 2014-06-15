PopWatch Planner: 'Game of Thrones,' 'Louie,' finales, more

For Game of Thrones fans, today is arguably the most important day of 2014, because it marks yet another season finale, and furthermore, it will probably determine Tyrion’s fate. So to those of you who are obsessed with the show, I wish you good luck. But for the rest of you who are looking past tonight’s finale, there’s an entire week’s worth of possibilities that await you.

Here’s what your pop culture calendar looks like this week:

SUNDAY 6/15

Game of Thrones, 9 p.m., HBO

Unlike previous seasons, this year’s finale boasts just as much action as the penultimate episode, promising a cliffhanger, and at least one huge twist. Plus, if you care about Tyrion’s fate, you definitely shouldn’t miss it.

MONDAY 6/16

Louie, 10 p.m., FX

After a few heavily debated episodes, there’s only one episode left for fans to get their Louie fix. I’d recommend a replacement for after it ends, but there simply isn’t one.

TUESDAY 6/17

Fargo, 10 p.m., FX

From what I hear, this is one finale that will give fans answers. Whether you want to know about Lester, Malvo, Molly, or Gus, you will be satisfied walking away from the hit show’s first season.

WEDNESDAY 6/18

Ultraviolence by Lana Del Rey

If you haven’t bought Lana Del Rey’s latest album yet, what are you waiting for? If you need a preview, listen to tracks “The Other Woman” and “Cruel World.” From there, just hit “Download.”

THURSDAY 6/19

Rectify, 9 p.m., Sundance TV

If you loved season one, season two is a must, and tonight marks the premiere of another mesmerizing 10-episode arc.

FRIDAY 6/20

Jersey Boys in theaters

Clint Eastwood’s Jersey Boys is going to be the movie people are talking about this week. That’s a fact. So why not join in on the conversation?

SATURDAY 6/21

Almost Royal, 10 p.m., BBC America

In this two-part series debut, two fake British siblings pose as aristocrats on their first tour of the U.S. And yes, people actually fall for their schemes.

SUNDAY 6/22

Enlisted, 7 p.m., Fox AND The Last Ship, 9 p.m., TNT

It’s Sunday, so my recommendation is to never leave your couch. Catch what might be the last ever episode of Enlisted when we finally get to watch the finale, and then stick around for Eric Dane’s return to television in The Last Ship. Come Monday, you’ll be fully informed and ready to talk TV.