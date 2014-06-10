James Franco wrote a short story about Lindsay Lohan

They say to write what you know, and that’s exactly what James Franco is doing — though he’s not using the word in the biblical sense. Because, in his latest short story, Franco wants to make one thing clear: He did not have sexual relations with Lindsay Lohan. Well, probably.

This whole “did they or didn’t they?” thing (which, yes, everyone should be exhausted by) started when somebody stole the “Sex List” Lindsay Lohan wrote in rehab. For the record, Lohan didn’t confirm that the list contained previous paramours — only that she wrote it. Perhaps it was actually a list of people Lindsay thought were friends, but can’t stand any longer?

Anyway, after the list’s release, Franco went on Howard Stern and said that while he and the actress used to be friendly, they never had sex — even though she totally wanted to. According to Franco, he was a Good Guy who could tell she wasn’t okay, so he wouldn’t let their relationship get physical. (He did, however, write poetry about Lohan that was published in a collection called Directing Herbert White this spring.) The End.

Of course that’s not really the end. Franco’s latest Good Guy move is penning a short story focused on Lohan called “Bungalow 89.” The piece, published in Vice, combines pretension and overwhelming sadness: “Once upon a time a guy, a Hollywood guy, read some Salinger to a young woman who hadn’t read him before. Let’s call this girl Lindsay. She was a Hollywood girl, but a damaged one.”

But Franco’s just getting started. “Salinger would be a companion to young women, real young women, for years, and then, one fateful night, he would sleep with them and the friendship would end. After that, after he f—ed them, they were no longer the innocent ones running through the rye to be caught before they went over the cliff. They had gone over, and he had been the one to push them.”

After blurring some lines between fiction and reality — telling a story about the after-party for A Prairie Home Companion and transcribing calls between him and Lohan — the story ends with a few questions still open: Did Franco once have sex with Lindsay Lohan? Does he think he was the final straw in her stream of troubles? The actor doesn’t want to discuss that, but one thing’s clear: He definitely wants you to keep talking about it.