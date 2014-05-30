'Beauty and the Beast': Watch Cat and Vincent's sexy shower makeout

Image zoom The CW

Beauty and the Beast type TV Show network The CW

When Beauty and the Beast returns, Vincent finds himself arrested for Kurt Windsor’s murder. And once Cat, JT, and Tess find out who turned him in, they’ll realize that jail might not be their biggest problem. But enough with all the drama, because it’s time to remember the heart of this story: The beauty and the beast, of course. And as it turns out, this beast can be pretty romantic.

We’ve got an exclusive clip of Catherine and Vincent sharing a sexy moment in the bathroom. It involves the song they first danced to, a shower, some very wet clothes, and a passionate makeout. Like we said, the drama can wait. Or can it?

Beauty and the Beast returns Monday, June 2 at 9 p.m. on The CW.