Lady Gaga postpones tour due to bronchitis
Lady Gaga delivered some sad news to little monsters in Seattle and Vancouver, Canada on Wednesday when the singer announced that she would have to postpone both tour stops on her artRAVE: The Artpop Ball tour due to bronchitis. Gaga took to Twitter to spread the news where she made light of the situation in the form of a Little Mermaid reference.
“I’m devastated I’m unable to perform this week. Ursula took my mermaid voice and I’ve come down with horrible Bronchitis,” tweeted the singer, along with a photo of the 1989 animated Disney classic.
Additionally, Gaga sent out a following tweet saying she plans to reschedule the shows and make it up to fans.
