Pixar reveals plot details of 'Inside Out,' starring Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, and more

Disney/Pixar
Erin Strecker
May 27, 2014 at 02:52 PM EDT

Inside Out

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG
runtime
93 minutes
performer
Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Mindy Kaling, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black
director
Pete Docter

If you thought you were excited before

Pixar just revealed plot details of its latest animated tale, Inside Out, which will take viewers inside the mind of an 11-year-old girl named Riley.

Pixar writes: “Growing up can be a bumpy road, and it’s no exception for Riley, who is uprooted from her Midwest life when her father starts a new job in San Francisco. Like all of us, Riley is guided by her emotions — Joy (Amy Poehler), Fear (Bill Hader), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Mindy Kaling) and Sadness (Phyllis Smith). The emotions live in Headquarters, the control center inside Riley’s mind, where they help advise her through everyday life. As Riley and her emotions struggle to adjust to a new life in San Francisco, turmoil ensues in Headquarters. Although Joy, Riley’s main and most important emotion, tries to keep things positive, the emotions conflict on how best to navigate a new city, house and school.”

First of all, a round of applause for a voice cast that is a comedy fan’s dream. Secondly, anyone else think the characters in this Pete Docter-directed tale sound a bit like the muses from 1997’s Hercules?

Inside Out will be released June 19, 2015.

