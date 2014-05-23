Sound Bites: May 30/June 6, 2014

”This was the hottest guy I’d ever seen. He made young Leonardo DiCaprio look like old Leonardo DiCaprio.” —Jenna (Ashley Rickards), crushing on a college guy, on Awkward

”Most of our shows are either about superheroes or fairy tales. You know we may be a terrible network, but we are a great birthday party for a 6-year-old.” —Jimmy Kimmel during the ABC upfront presentation

”Ooh, it’s starting! I’m gonna live-tweet the show and ruin it for everyone in other time zones.” —Stewie, watching a Downton Abbey-like program, on Family Guy

”She’s in a good mood.” —Daario (Michiel Huisman), running into Jorah (Iain Glen) after spending the night with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), on Game of Thrones

”The only thing it will be raining tonight is men.” —Pepper (Nathan Lane), remarking on the weather forecast for Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitch’s (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) wedding, on Modern Family

”Whenever I’m really unsure about an idea, first I abuse the people whose help I need, and then I take a nap.” —Don (Jon Hamm) on Mad Men

”We have to dance it out. That’s how we finish.” —Cristina (Sandra Oh), to Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), on Grey’s Anatomy

”I’m sure I’ve got a Ukrainian folk costume in here somewhere.” —Felix (Jordan Gavaris), looking for something for Helena (Tatiana Maslany) to wear, on Orphan Black

”It’s going to send us back to the Stone Age! You have no idea what’s coming!” —Joe (Bryan Cranston), to the security officials who are detaining him, in Godzilla