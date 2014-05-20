Rihanna Quits Instagram

After her account was temporarily disabled, Rihanna has quit Instagram entirely. There will be no more pics of @badgalRiRi smoking two joints the size of your forearm in Amsterdam. No more pics of RiRi draped in furs in front of fireplaces, flashing her diamond studded grill, or lounging in barely-there bikinis on boats.

According to E-Online, Rihanna quit Instagram after the site accidentally disabled her account. IG is known for policing photos that are too racy and either deleting them or closing the account entirely. The photo sharing company told E that in Rihanna’s case it was a glitch. “This account was mistakenly caught in one of our automated systems and very briefly disabled. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

In the meantime, some imposters have created fake accounts for the star and she is not amused.