Family has confirmed the cause of death of Swedish film director Malik Bendjelloul, who was found dead Tuesday. The Academy Award-winning filmmaker committed suicide.

Malik’s brother Johar Bendjelloul confirmed the cause of death to Reuters via text message.

Malik won an Oscar in 2013 for directing the documentary Searching for Sugar Man, a film about how one would-be rock star never found success in America but became hugely popular in South Africa.