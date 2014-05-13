Harry Potter spin-off lands release date

Jeff Labrecque
May 13, 2014 at 09:02 PM EDT

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (film)

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG-13
runtime
132 minutes
release date
11/18/16
director
David Yates
genre
Adventure, Family, Fantasy

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Warner Bros.’ return to J.K. Rowling’s world of witchcraft and wizardy, will open in theaters on Nov. 18, 2016. Set in New York City 70 years before the adventures of Harry Potter, the Rowling-scripted movie is the first of a trilogy based on the 42-page guidebook purportedly written by magizoologist Newt Scamander. The book’s foreword was penned by one Albus Dumbledore, so it’s presumed that a younger version of the future headmaster of Hogwarts will play a role in the new trilogy.

No director or cast has been announced, and Rowling is still working on the script.

