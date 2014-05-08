A&E Network orders 'Catfish'-like dating series on remote island

type TV Show Current Status In Season

A&E Network has announced a slate of new non-fiction series and pilots to add to its lineup.

New series include Love Prison, a unique social experiment where an online couple meets for the first time on a remote island with cameras capturing ever moment for one week with no escape, and Dogs of War, a series about the nonprofit organization Paws and Stripes that matches veterans experiencing PTSD with potentially lifesaving best friends. Among the pilots in development is the previously announced Big Brew Theory, from executive producer Mark Wahlberg, which follows four MIT grad students and four MIT undergrads teaming up to create a home grown micro-brewery.

“As our successful long-running franchises continue to be the driving force of the network, we are making a significant investment in growing our unique slate of quality original nonfiction programming,” said David McKillop, General Manager and Executive Vice President of A&E..

Take a look at the full descriptions of the shows below:

NEW ORIGINAL SERIES:

Dogs of War – Premiering fall 2014

Dogs of War documents Jim and Lindsey Stanek, a married couple who started a nonprofit organization called Paws and Stripes, benefiting PTSD veterans paired with adopted dogs who help them adjust back to regular life after returning home from war. Each episode will feature the story of one or two veterans as they get matched with a potentially life-saving best friend and begin their journey out of darkness.

Godfather of Pittsburgh – Premiering fall 2014

Pittsburgh is a town ruled by Vince Isolde, a first-generation Italian American, who has built an empire of nightclubs and restaurants all in hopes of supporting his family. But getting to the top means making a lot of enemies and some of them are kin. While Vince is one of the most revered – and feared – men in the city, all bets are off when he comes home. Between his wife and sons, and his six brothers and sisters, the entire family relies on Vince for jobs, houses and everything in between. The Godfather of Pittsburgh takes a fascinating look at a truly original character who finds it hard to walk the ‘straight and narrow’ and still succeed in business.

Love Prison – Premiering summer 2014

One in three relationships begin online, with many people not meeting in person for months or even years. But are these relationships real? In this unique social experiment, online couples meet for the first time on a remote island. Love Prison is a lone cabin rigged with fixed cameras; there are no visible producers, no visible cameramen and no escape! Cameras capture the couple for a week, with an all-access look at everything from their first kiss to their first fight. Each couple spend their week together determining whether or not the person they know online matches up with reality and if they want to continue their relationship or move on. At the end of the experiment, the new couple has a decision to make; will they leave the Love Prison together or call it quits?

Lone Star Lady – Premiering summer 2014

Rochelle is a full time football mom in Johnson City, TX whose family struck oil a few years ago. She once lived in a trailer, so this unapologetic, outspoken and hilarious Queen Bee is determined to keep her house full of boys humble. While the family now enjoys life’s little luxuries like new cars and family trips, they still live in a simple ranch house next to land that Rochelle’s family has owned for over 100 years. Despite their newfound wealth, the family keeps busy carting the boys to football practice, dealing with large cell phone bills, teen sexting and squeezing in a rare date night. But Rochelle excels in extreme parenting; her motto is to get her four sons “out of the house without being fathers or felons,” and she will do whatever it takes.

PILOTS IN DEVELOPMENT:

8 Minutes

Each year 100,000 young women are forced into prostitution. Most will never escape. This fact put Kevin Brown and Greg Reese on a mission, and it’s one of the most dangerous, voyeuristic missions in the country. The former police officers’ organization, Safe Passage, helps save teenage girls from lives of sexual servitude. In each episode, the organization will make contact with a girl who is “in the life” and go undercover enabling hidden cameras to capture their operation. But they only have 8 minutes to complete the extraction – the amount of time the team safely has to convince the girl to leave with them and start a new life. The stakes are high as the threat of violence looms large.

Big Brew Theory

Four quirky and highly intelligent MIT grad students who have pooled their life savings to achieve their dream of creating a home grown micro-brewery team up with a beautiful MIT undergrad to launch their business.

Nightwatch

Nightwatch follows the dangerous and hectic stretch between 9PM and 3AM when emergency responders come across the most unnerving cases. New Orleans is the backdrop for this nonfiction drama series where cameras have unlimited access to the city’s Fire Department and EMS Unit. Those who cover the night shift battle time and circumstance to save lives while they try to keep their own personal lives and relationships in order.

The Unproduceables

The Unproduceables will follow the behind-the-scenes trials and tribulations of producer Mark Efman as he works with a cast of senior citizens in an attempt to create a reality series focusing on the intertwined lives at a Florida retirement center. Despite cranky attitudes, odd schedules and seemingly frivolous interpersonal problems among residents, Mark is determined to make the best show possible. While working in such close quarters, the cast and crew inevitably form close relationships, and Mark, at the helm, will become the grandson that many of these residents wish they had.