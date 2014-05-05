'Hot in Cleveland' clip: Max Greenfield gets put in the doghouse

TV Land
Jake Perlman
May 05, 2014 at 01:00 PM EDT

Hot in Cleveland

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season

New Girl‘s Max Greenfield guest stars on this week’s episode of Hot in Cleveland as a Rescue Center volunteer who determines if the women (Valerie Bertinelli, Wendie Malick and Jane Leeves) are dog-worthy or not. From the looks of these two exclusive clips from the episode titled “The One with George Clooney”, things may not be what they seem. For one, Max Greenfield is not George Clooney (no offense). Check them out below:

Hot in Cleveland airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TV Land. The Betty White-led sitcom was just renewed for a sixth season last week.

 

 

 

