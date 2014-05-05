'Hot in Cleveland' clip: Max Greenfield gets put in the doghouse

type TV Show Current Status In Season

New Girl‘s Max Greenfield guest stars on this week’s episode of Hot in Cleveland as a Rescue Center volunteer who determines if the women (Valerie Bertinelli, Wendie Malick and Jane Leeves) are dog-worthy or not. From the looks of these two exclusive clips from the episode titled “The One with George Clooney”, things may not be what they seem. For one, Max Greenfield is not George Clooney (no offense). Check them out below:

Hot in Cleveland airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TV Land. The Betty White-led sitcom was just renewed for a sixth season last week.