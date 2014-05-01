'The Challenge': See which guy Jessica flips off, calls 'inadequate'

type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 27 broadcaster MTV genre Reality TV

We can tell you how this week’s exclusive clip from The Challenge: Free Agents ends — with Jessica storming out of the room, her middle finger defiantly raised in the air.

But how did the former Real World: Portland roommate get to that breaking point? Or, as it were, who got Jessica bird-flippin’ mad? (Hint: It’s a guy.) And what could this fellow Challenger have possibly done to inspire her to call him “inadequate”? Click through to find out.

The Challenge: Free Agents airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.