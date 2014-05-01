'The Challenge': See which guy Jessica flips off, calls 'inadequate'

MTV
Lanford Beard
May 01, 2014 at 05:00 PM EDT

The Challenge

We can tell you how this week’s exclusive clip from The Challenge: Free Agents ends — with Jessica storming out of the room, her middle finger defiantly raised in the air.

But how did the former Real World: Portland roommate get to that breaking point? Or, as it were, who got Jessica bird-flippin’ mad? (Hint: It’s a guy.) And what could this fellow Challenger have possibly done to inspire her to call him “inadequate”? Click through to find out.

The Challenge: Free Agents airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.

