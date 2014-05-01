EW presents 'Summer Blockbuster: The Movie'

Twenty-nine days, 30 movies, and innumerable explosions later, EW has finally revealed our full list of the Best Summer Blockbusters of All Time. Each and every film we named — and dissected in loving detail over the course of April — is an iconic gem; the flicks we honored are memorable not only as great popcorn fare but also as great movies, period.

As of today, you’re free to peruse each of the honorees in our handy Best Summer Blockbusters photo gallery. Starting tomorrow, we’ll hand the reins over to you in our Ranker Tool, which will allow you to make your own version of the list.

But considering that one of the best things about summer movies is their sheer excess — More laughs! More special effects! More shark shots, unless the mechanical beast is faulty and you’ve got to think of a Plan B! — we had a thought: Why not take characters from each film and smoosh them all together onto one glorious Frankenposter?

Enjoy — and don’t forget to read our deep dives into every movie that made the list:

30. Bridesmaids

29. The Hangover

28. Rambo: First Blood Part II

27. There’s Something About Mary

26. Shrek

25. Inception

24. Spider-Man

23. Saving Private Ryan

22. Gladiator

21. Independence Day