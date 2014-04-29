Fox's 'The Following' finale in fourth

Fox’s The Following wrapped its second season Monday night with a slightly improved performance. The thriller ranked fourth in the 9 p.m. hour, though was up a touch compared with last week to post its best ratings in more than a month. The finale — spoiler alert for those who have not seen last night’s episode — re-jailed serial killer Joe Carroll (James Purefoy) instead of killing him off (some viewers suspected this season might see his departure). I’m told the drama is looking to cast a new major villain for next season, however.

CBS had some improved news, with 2 Broke Girls recovering somewhat from last week’s dip, freshman comedy Friends With Better Lives climbing 12 percent and Mike & Molly up 16 percent. ABC’s Dancing with the Stars posted its best rating since this cycle’s premiere and had its most narrow gap yet with NBC’s reality leader The Voice. Also, ABC’s Castle had its biggest audience in five months. While Voice held steady, and The Blacklist was down a tad. The CW’s Star-Crossed and Tomorrow People continue to flatline.

