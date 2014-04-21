'Eat, Pray, Crib': take a virtual tour of Elizabeth Gilbert's million dollar home
So I guess when you write a best-selling memoir and it’s made into a movie starring Julia Roberts as you, you can pretty much say that you’ve made it. Elizabeth Gilbert has this luxury. I thought she’d already left the trappings of modern American success behind — including the country home — but apparently she’s leaving that behind again because she just put her 1869 Italianate Victorian in Frenchtown, NJ on the market for $999,000. (Probably for something even more luxurious). Gilbert will lead you on a twenty minute virtual tour in a video she posted called “Eat, Pray, Crib.” She’s still riding the “live vicariously through me” wave.
Her press release describes the house as “a writer’s dream” because it has a “skybrary.” It’s very unfettered bohemian to have a skybrary these days.
|type
|
|genre
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
|
Comments