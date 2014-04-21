'Eat, Pray, Crib': take a virtual tour of Elizabeth Gilbert's million dollar home

The most original and impressive feature of the house is a magnificent 1400sq library in the attic (with a romantic cupola and 360 degree views). This space, called “the Skybrary” (the library in the sky) was handcrafted over three years by a master woodworker. The Skybrary contains hidden drawers, secret cupboards and elaborately hand-carved shelves— also a king-sized built-in “napping bed” (for extra creative energy!) Gilbert wrote both “Committed” and “The Signature of All Things” here. The Skybrary has been written about rapturously in both the New York Times and O Magazine. This enchanting, unique creative space is too magical to be described, and must be seen to be believed.