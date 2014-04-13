'X-Men: Days of Future Past': Watch the MTV Movie Awards clip

X-Men: Days of Future Past
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- Wide Release Date
- 07/18/14
- performer
- Halle Berry, Michael Fassbender, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Patrick Stewart
- director
- Bryan Singer
- distributor
- 20th Century Fox Film Corporation
- author
- Simon Kinberg, Matthew Vaughn
- genre
- Action Adventure
The Sentinels are coming!
Ellen Page introduced a new clip from the highly anticipated X-Men: Days of Future Past, where the X-Men have an encounter with the future Sentinels in the opening scene of the movie.
Watch as Kitty Pryde, Blink, Sunspot, and Bishop fight for their lives.
