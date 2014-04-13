'X-Men: Days of Future Past': Watch the MTV Movie Awards clip

type Movie Current Status In Season Wide Release Date 07/18/14 performer Halle Berry, Michael Fassbender, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Patrick Stewart director Bryan Singer distributor 20th Century Fox Film Corporation author Simon Kinberg, Matthew Vaughn genre Action Adventure

The Sentinels are coming!

Ellen Page introduced a new clip from the highly anticipated X-Men: Days of Future Past, where the X-Men have an encounter with the future Sentinels in the opening scene of the movie.

Watch as Kitty Pryde, Blink, Sunspot, and Bishop fight for their lives.