'X-Men: Days of Future Past': Watch the MTV Movie Awards clip

Denise Warner
April 13, 2014 at 12:00 PM EDT

X-Men: Days of Future Past

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
Wide Release Date
07/18/14
performer
Halle Berry, Michael Fassbender, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Patrick Stewart
director
Bryan Singer
distributor
20th Century Fox Film Corporation
author
Simon Kinberg, Matthew Vaughn
genre
Action Adventure

The Sentinels are coming!

Ellen Page introduced a new clip from the highly anticipated X-Men: Days of Future Past, where the X-Men have an encounter with the future Sentinels in the opening scene of the movie.

Watch as Kitty Pryde, Blink, Sunspot, and Bishop fight for their lives.

