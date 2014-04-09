Julia Louis-Dreyfus wears the Constitution on 'Rolling Stone' cover

Ariana Bacle
April 09, 2014 at 03:33 PM EDT

Oh, so that’s where they keep the Constitution: on Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s naked back.

The Veep star, sans clothes, covers the latest issue of Rolling Stone. In the accompanying interview, the multiple Emmy winner chats with the magazine about how she got from Seinfeld to HBO, how she deals with the industry’s sexism — “I just pay it no nevermind and say, ‘Get out of my way'” — and her meeting with real-life vice president Joe Biden: “I loved that dinner. There was no cynicism, just a very earnest jubilation about being there.”

Check out Louis-Dreyfus’s interview with Rolling Stone when the issue hits newsstands Friday, April 11.

