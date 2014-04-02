Matt Lauer and Al Roker to appear in 'Sharknado 2'

When Sharknado premiered last summer, you either wrote off the concept of a Great White-infested hurricane terrorizing Los Angeles as silly, or fully embraced the horror-schlock of a Syfy film about flying sharks starring Tara Reid and a chainsaw-wielding Ian Ziering. Matt Lauer and Al Roker, apparently, fall into the latter category.

The Today hosts will appear in Sharknado 2: The Second One, set to premiere July 31 on Syfy. On Wednesday’s episode of the morning show, Lauer announced he and the NBC weatherman had just filmed their cameos for the sequel in Studio 1A. He shared a sneak peek of the footage, which will not disappoint fans of the original film: Roker delivers the line, “Think of it this way: This is a twister…with teeth,” while Lauer can be seen impaling a green pillow — which one can assume will turn into a shark in post-production — with an umbrella. Watch the clip below:

Sharknado 2 moves the action to New York City, where a massive storm system develops into — you guessed it — another shark-filled hell spiral. Reid and Ziering reprise their roles; this time they are joined by a number of cheese-loving co-stars, including Vivica A. Fox, Mark McGrath, Kelly Osbourne, and Andy Dick.