type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 Limited Release Date 03/21/14 performer Alejandro Jodorwsky director Frank Pavich distributor Sony Pictures Classics genre Documentary

We gave it an A

It remains one of the great what-ifs in movie history. What if Alejandro Jodorowsky, the eccentric Chilean auteur behind such psychedelic midnight movies as El Topo and The Holy Mountain, had adapted Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel Dune? We’ll never know, of course. But back in the mid-’70s, he crisscrossed the globe to assemble a team of creative visionaries for one of the most ambitious movies never made. Jodorowsky, who’d envisioned a film so sacred it would alter the world’s consciousness, was crushed. Adding insult, a few years later Dino De Laurentiis and David Lynch made their own Dune — a notorious flop. Which brings us back to…what if? That question hangs like a glorious riddle over Frank Pavich’s spellbinding documentary, Jodorowsky’s Dune, in which the 85-year-old (and still wild-eyed) director talks about the one that got away while we get testimonials about how influential Jodorowsky’s Dune was — paving the way for Star Wars and gathering many of the players who would later push the boundaries of the genre with 1979’s Alien. If you enjoy sci-fi, cult cinema, or messianic quests by quixotic lunatics, you will love this movie. A