Man pleads not guilty to killing Johnny Cash's great-niece

Wayne Masciarella has pleaded not guilty to killing the great-niece of late country music singer Johnny Cash.

The Tennessean reports that 27-year-old entered the plea Wednesday during a brief court appearance in Putnam County.

Police say they think Masciarella stabbed 23-year-old Courtney Cash to death after getting into an argument with her and her boyfriend.

Cash’s body was found March 19 inside a wooden box at her home in Baxter, Tenn. Her boyfriend, William Austin Johnson, also suffered stab wounds.

A motive has not been released, but Putnam County Sheriff David Andrews has indicated the stabbings were likely connected to drugs.