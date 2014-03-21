Kim and Kanye cover Vogue's April issue

Annie Leibovitz for Vogue
Ariana Bacle
March 21, 2014 at 05:48 PM EDT

Kim and Kanye may not be tying the knot for another two months, but the two are giving the world a preview of their wedding look on Vogue‘s April cover.

Annie Leibovitz photographed the couple for the issue, which features the soon-to-be Wests prom-posing it up, with Kardashian in a flowing, strapless gown. But the real highlight is a video Vogue posted of a behind-the-scenes look at the photo shoot, featuring the most adorable clips of baby North West. Check out the video below:

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now