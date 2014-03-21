Kim and Kanye cover Vogue's April issue

Kim and Kanye may not be tying the knot for another two months, but the two are giving the world a preview of their wedding look on Vogue‘s April cover.

Annie Leibovitz photographed the couple for the issue, which features the soon-to-be Wests prom-posing it up, with Kardashian in a flowing, strapless gown. But the real highlight is a video Vogue posted of a behind-the-scenes look at the photo shoot, featuring the most adorable clips of baby North West. Check out the video below: