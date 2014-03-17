Google celebrates St. Patrick's Day

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Google’s homepage Doodle features a green stained-glass drawing. The day celebrates Ireland’s most commonly-recognized patron saint, Patrick, who died on March 17, according to tradition.

Stateside, this year’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day news story might be Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announcing that he will not participate in the annual South Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade because the event excludes LGBT organizations. (New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio will not march in his local St. Patrick’s Day parade for the same reason.)