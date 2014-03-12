Watch Taylor Swift's cat-party ACM 'For Your Consideration' video

Taylor Swift may have painted the world red in last year’s “For Your Consideration” video for the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs) but this year, the singer and her Big Machine label boss Scott Borchetta opted for a sillier approach.

The tongue-in-cheek clip opens with Borchetta realizing that the only thing he has yet to check off on the “Taylor To-Do List” of world domination is create a for-your-consideration ACM video. Borchetta quickly calls Taylor but before he can get a word in, Swift puts him on hold to take care of more pressing matters like painting her nails and pampering her famous kitty-cat, Meredith.

Watch Taylor Swift’s ACM “For Your Consideration” video below:

Swift has earned five nominations at this year’s ACMs, including three for her collaboration on Tim McGraw’s “Highway Don’t Care,” which also features Keith Urban. The country superstar is also up for this year’s Entertainer of the Year award.

The ACMs will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 6 on CBS.