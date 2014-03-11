Bieber could get a new trial date in Florida case

Associated Press
March 11, 2014 at 12:56 PM EDT

A new trial date could be set for Justin Bieber in the Florida case charging him with driving under the influence, resisting arrest and possessing an invalid driver’s license.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday for the 20-year-old pop singer. He has pleaded not guilty. A previous trial date was postponed while attorneys for news organizations and Bieber wrestled with releasing police videos of him giving a urine sample for a drug test.

The videos were made public last week with some segments blacked out.

Bieber and R&B singer Khalil Amir Sharieff were arrested Jan. 23 in Miami Beach after what police called an illegal drag race with high-end sports cars. Breath tests showed Bieber’s blood alcohol content was below the 0.02 limit for underage drivers. Other tests detected marijuana and Xanax.

