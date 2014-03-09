'The Walking Dead': Lauren Cohan talks about Maggie's search for Glenn

type TV Show genre Drama, Horror, Thriller run date 10/31/10 performer Andrew Lincoln, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus broadcaster AMC seasons 9

They are determined to find each other. And if that means forcing everyone else to go along with their search, then SO BE IT! Maggie and Glenn will be together again! Or so they hope. The woman who plays Maggie, Lauren Cohan, stopped by the Entertainment Weekly Radio studios (SiriusXM, channel 105) to talk all about tonight’s episode of the zombie drama and the evolution of her character. “It’s really the first time we’ve seen Maggie outside of the family Greene and without Glenn,” says Cohan.

Cohan also discusses the fact that Glenn and Maggie have been the show’s only consistent couple since the death of Lori Grimes and how they represent all the hopes and dreams for what passes for romantic bliss in the zombie apocalypse. “I don’t know if that puts us more at risk of dying or less,” says Cohan. “It’s such a necessary hope and I definitely feel that invisible bridge between Glenn and Maggie the whole time of trying to find each other, and needing that.”

But will Glenn & Maggie ever cross that bridge and find each other? The show has done a very good job of showing the dangers out there in new and scary ways — first with Daryl and Beth hiding in a car trunk, and then in tonight’s episode with a scene that finds Maggie, Bob, and Sasha caught in a deep mist and able to hear approaching zombies without actually seeing them. It’s just another example of The Walking Dead finding ways to keep the zombie threat fresh. “I love this device right now of keeping the characters blind.” Cohan tells us. “And because we can’t find each other, our abilities are lessened and impaired. It’s very interesting using these different methods to constrict us all and not just be hordes of zombies.”

