'Bob's Burgers' music video: Check out the kids' new fart-rock band

If you thought the Ramones’ Rock ‘N’ Roll High School was cool, wait until you see the Belchers’ “Fart School for the Gifted.”

That’s what Wagstaff Middle School turns into on this Sunday’s Bob’s Burgers when Gene, Tina, and Louise pen a catchy rock tune dedicated to the wonders of “the wind that’s in your tails.” Needless to say, their classmates can’t help but join in on the fun, and soon the whole building (sans faculty!) joins in on the song-and-dance number.

Plus: keytar. Yes!

Take a look at the exclusive fart-rock video below:

Bob’s Burgers airs Sunday at 7 p.m. on Fox.