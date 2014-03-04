USA orders drama starring 'The Glades' actor Matt Passmore

http://img2.timeinc.net/ew/i/2014/03/04/Matt-Passmore.jpg

USA has ordered an untitled Sean Jablonski (Suits, Nip Tuck) drama for 10 episodes slated to premiere this summer.

The show stars Matt Passmore (The Glades) as an investment banker who discovers his wife is seeing a male escort and the repercussions of that revelation on his stagnant marriage.

“Through a culturally resonant story of an imperfect marriage, the series takes a captivating look at real modern day issues facing couples in today’s complicated world,” said USA Network President Chris McCumber.

The news follows the recent pickup of courtroom comedy Benched (starring Happy Endings‘ Eliza Coupe) and the announcement of six-episode event series Dig starring Jason Isaacs and executive produced by Tim Kring (Heroes) and Gideon Raff (Homeland).