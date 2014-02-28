Sound Bites: March 7, 2014

Memorable lines from ''Girls,'' ''Late Night With Seth Meyers,'' and more

“Taking the red-eye home?” —Matt Lauer, teasing Bob Costas about his eye infection during the Sochi Olympics, on Today

“I was convinced it was straight to video so it would go under the radar.” —Liam Neeson, talking about Taken, on 60 Minutes

“This is the last time I’m going to talk about my personal life in an American publication ever again.” —Alec Baldwin in New York magazine

“You know at 40, Grindr emails you a death certificate?” —Dom (Murray Bartlett), sulking about his birthday, on Looking

“Oh my God, are you afraid he’s gonna leave you for, like, Sutton Foster?” —Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet), after she learns Hannah’s (Lena Dunham) boyfriend Adam (Adam Driver) landed a Broadway role, on Girls

“Gladiators do not beg.” —Atticus (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) to Proculus (Sasha Roiz), right before killing him in the arena, in Pompeii

“Fear not, I’ve never traveled with a maid. You can share my knowledge of the jungle.” —Isobel (Penelope Wilton), consoling the Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith), on Downton Abbey

“I want you to be the Joaquin Phoenix of this show.” —Seth Meyers, to first guest Amy Poehler, on Late Night With Seth Meyers

“My son, he’s at a very impressionable age, so if you could keep your seminude sexual exploits inside your own house, I would really appreciate it.” —Fiona (Minnie Driver), to new neighbor Will (David Walton), on About a Boy