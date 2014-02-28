Sarah Jessica Parker discusses new shoe line

type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 06/06/98 performer Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Craig Bierko, Sonia Braga, John Corbett, David Eigenberg, Ron Livingston, Kyle MacLachlan, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Chris Noth guest performer Candice Bergen, Jon Bon Jovi, Margaret Cho, Alan Cumming, David Duchovny, Evan Handler, Dan Futterman, Willie Garson, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nathan Lane, Donovan Leitch, Jason Lewis, Lucy Liu, Matthew McConaughey, Anne Meara, Isaac Mizrahi, Bridget Moynahan, Frances Sternhagen, Justin Theroux, Blair Underwood, Vince Vaughn author Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky genre Drama, Comedy

Sarah Jessica Parker may just go to a shoe store today and wistfully exclaim, “Hello, Loverrrrr!” at a pair of strappy stilettos. Only this time, they’ll be her own creation.

The once and future Carrie Bradshaw’s inevitable shoe line, SJP, hits Nordstrom this week. The shoes are designed with George Malkemus, CEO of Manolo Blahnik, and run in the $300 range.

The actress spoke with the Associated Press about the project and explained why now — 10 years after the show ended its original HBO run — was the right time to get into the shoe business. “I was very kindly being offered a lot of opportunities in the shoe category and I kept rejecting them,” Parker explained. “And I couldn’t figure out why. … And I was sitting with some women friends of mine and they said to me, ‘What is it?’ And I said, ‘Well, I know it’s not going to be the shoe that I want it to be.’ And I said that really my dream partner is George Malkemus. And they said, ‘Have you asked him?'”

The two go way back, so of course he signed on to help. (After all, Parker regularly citing Manolos on Sex and the City helped make the brand a household name.) And now the line — which naturally includes a shoe called “The Carrie” — hits shelves. “This shoe [a T-strap heeled number in purple] is kind of a contradiction. Because there is something very feminine and ladylike about this shoe, but the purple is a little subversive” Parker said. “The purple is the person that chose not to wear the appropriate thing to work. And I feel that’s what Carrie was.”

All this talk about Carrie is sure to have Parker a little wistful, so the AP went ahead and asked her about rumors of a third Sex and the City movie. (Michael Patrick King recently told EW it was a possibility.) “I trust Michael’s sense of timing,” Parker said. “I don’t know that the time will ever be right to tell it. So there are no plans. But I do know, and Michael knows, what that third story would be. And it’s small, but mighty.”

